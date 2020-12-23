Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays To The Roosevelt Island Community From The Wildlife Freedom Foundation, Dedicated To Preservation And Conservation Of Wildlife And Their Habitats
The Wildlife Freedom Foundation wishes Happy Holidays to the Roosevelt Island community
DON’T FORGET THE UNFORTUNATE ANIMALS.
Inspiring Preservation And Conservation of Wildlife And Their Habitats!
At the Wildlife Freedom Foundation, we believe in a future where people and animals can and will live in harmony. Let’s respect and protect our environment: let’s celebrate the value of compassionate co-existence with wildlife. The Wildlife Freedom Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization formed for the purpose of protecting and conserving wildlife and rescuing and caring for abandoned and stray animals in NYC.
Among other causes, we work: to control and reduce the population of stray cats in NYC through the “Trap-Neuter-Release” and get them adopted when possible; to provide permanent care for abandoned and/or not adoptable cats; to advocate to prevent and end ALL forms of cruelty towards animals.
Please like our Facebook page for more updates!
Please help us to protect NYC Wildlife!
0 comments :
Post a Comment