Take The Roosevelt Island Bike Safety Survey, Tell RIOC Your Views About About Bicycle Safety, Signage, Lanes, Ramp & More - Should Street Parking Be Removed For Bike Lane
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is seeking your answers for a Bike Survey.
According to RIOC:
Give us your Feedback!
After a successful Bike Safety Town Hall, we would like to present the community with the first Roosevelt Island Bike Survey. This survey was designed to collect opinions from the general public and bicycling community of Roosevelt Island regarding their uses of and feelings about cycling, safety, signage, resources, and education. To fill out the survey,,,
The questions in the survey include:
- How often do you ride a bike outside?
- What is your general opinion regarding cyclists?
- Why do you bike?
- Do you feel that the relationship between drivers and bicyclists on Roosevelt Island has gotten better, worse or remains the same over the past year?
- Do you think motorized bikes/scooters are a safety concern on Roosevelt Island?
- What additional bike signage would you like to see on Roosevelt Island?
- Where would you like to see additional bike signage on Roosevelt Island?
- Do you think some street parking should be removed to facilitate bike lanes on Roosevelt island?
- Where would you most like to see bike lanes on Roosevelt Island?
- How safe do you feel riding your bike across the Roosevelt Island Bridge?
- How interested are you in a separate bike ramp at the Roosevelt Island Bridge Helix?
Take the Roosevelt Island Bike Survey here and watch the October 29 Bike Safety Town Hall here.
More info on Roosevelt Island bike safety issues at these prior posts.
