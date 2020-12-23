Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Trapped On Roosevelt Island Today - Subway Signal Problems Strand Riders At Roosevelt Island And Cause Long Lines At Tram Due To 30 Passenger Social Distancing Cabin Limit

Long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram this afternoon were caused by subway riders stranded on Roosevelt Island because of signal problems at the Roosevelt Island F train subway station.

Subway passengers were stranded on Roosevelt Island looking for a way off.
Some tried the Roosevelt Island Tram which caused long lines due to the 30 passenger social distancing limitations per cabin. Reports from residents waiting on line indicate only 1 Tram Cabin was initially operating until the lines grew so long that the second tram cabin was put in service.

