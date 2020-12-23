Trapped On Roosevelt Island Today - Subway Signal Problems Strand Riders At Roosevelt Island And Cause Long Lines At Tram Due To 30 Passenger Social Distancing Cabin Limit
December 23, 2020
Long lines at the Roosevelt Island Tram this afternoon were caused by subway riders stranded on Roosevelt Island because of signal problems at the Roosevelt Island F train subway station.
It has now been over TWENTY minutes. Still 3 dozen people stranded by @NYCTSubway at Roosevelt Island. MTA has left us trapped here with no direction, no communication, and no options. Can someone please help? @andrewsiff4NY WHY DO THEY GET AWAY WITH THIS INCOMPETENCE ??— oglemogul (@oglemogul) December 23, 2020
And now you can’t get on the tram either. @NYCTSubway has literally trapped us all on Roosevelt Island. pic.twitter.com/UvfOG2FNNt— oglemogul (@oglemogul) December 23, 2020
Subway passengers were stranded on Roosevelt Island looking for a way off.
Hello, we're having signal problems at Roosevelt Island, and there are reports of unauthorized people on the tracks. For safety, we have removed power until we can confirm that no one is still on the track. Sorry for this delay, and we hope to have trains moving soon. ^WD— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 23, 2020
Some tried the Roosevelt Island Tram which caused long lines due to the 30 passenger social distancing limitations per cabin. Reports from residents waiting on line indicate only 1 Tram Cabin was initially operating until the lines grew so long that the second tram cabin was put in service.
Anyone thinking of living on #rooseveltisland should know they will be #stranded by MTA screw ups at least twice per mth. I'm starting hour 2 attempting to get back from downtown, I could be in PA by now #thingsyourrealestatebrokerwonttellyou— Mta sucks (@Mtasucks1) December 23, 2020
#RooseveltIsland really needs a pedestrian walkway to #Manhattan. @Cornell_Tech #Engineering, help us out! https://t.co/2Tn7pUHPHt— Roland Lizares (@rlizares) December 23, 2020
Hi Lilly. F Subway trains have resumed making regular station stops in both directions after our crews corrected a signal problem at Roosevelt Island.^DJP— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 23, 2020
