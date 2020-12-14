Watch Wonderful Nuevo Tango Jazz Fusion Concert And Modern Dance Ballet Performed Last Saturday At Good Shepherd Chapel Sanctuary By Roosevelt Island Based Leonardo Suarez Paz/Piazzolla 100 - Celebrates Liberty And Contributions Made By Immigrants And Women To Society
Last Saturday evening December 12, the Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Chapel Sanctuary was the venue for a live streaming performance by locally based Leonardo Suarez Paz/Piazzolla 100.
...El Nuevo Tango is an interdisciplinary show infused with jazz, rock and modern dance - a tango show for the new century. Mentored by Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer who revolutionized tango, artistic director, Leonardo Suarez Paz leads a tango-jazz fusion orchestra with tango dance and the nuevo tango ballet in a concert which celebrates liberty and the invaluable contribution of immigrants and women to society, while challenging artistic and cultural constructs of our genre....... The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Roosevelt Island, NYC under strict Covid-19 protocols. This concert is made possible in part by the RIOC Public Purpose Fund Dance/NYC Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund and your charitable contributions made at www.piazzolla100.com...
You can now watch the wonderful performance here.
Click the full screen icon at bottom right of video for better viewing.
More info about the Roosevelt Island based Leonardo Suarez Paz/Piazzolla 100 at their web site and this prior post.
0 comments :
Post a Comment