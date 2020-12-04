You're Invited To Roosevelt Island's Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For New Exhibit Looking To 2021 Saturday Evening December 5
Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA artists Tony Vita and Tad Sudol
are looking forward to next year and are announcing a new Gallery RIVA exhibit titled:
Looking To 2021
You're invited to Gallery RIVAA social distancing opening reception for the Looking To 2021 exhibition on Saturday December 5 from 6-9 PM. The exhibition runs from December 5 - January 17, 2021.
More info on Gallery RIVAA available at their web site.
