2 Or More Positive Covid 19 Cases At Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217, Others May Have Been Exposed While At School Reports Principal - School Building Closed For 24 Hours Tomorrow To Investigate
Last Friday, Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman informed parents of students that two or more members of the school community tested positive for Covid-19 within 7 days of each other resulting in the school building closing for 24 hours on Monday, January 11 to investigate.
Today, Ms Beckman sent an update adding that others may have been
exposed at the school. According to excerpts from Ms Beckman's January 10 letter
(full letter below)
Subject: Confirmed Case of COVID-19, close contacts quarantined
Dear P.S./I.S. 217 Roosevelt Island at 645 MAIN STREET Community: The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and the NYC Test + Trace Corps (T2) have determined that a member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19, and may have exposed others while at school...
Below are full copies of Principal Beckman's letters.
