A Friday Night Love Song To Roosevelt Island From The 2006 Time Machine - The Looney Bin And That Gristedes Store, Julie Sports Bar, Who Could Ask For Anything More

Take me to Roosevelt Island, Roosevelt Island that Island of Joy
Take me to Roosevelt Island, Roosevelt Island your sure to enjoy

The Water Taxi's will give you a view
of that wonderful Island ideal For Two

The Loony Bin and the Gristedes Store
Julie's Sports Bar Who could ask for more

Take Me To Roosevelt Island

