A Friday Night Love Song To Roosevelt Island From The 2006 Time Machine - The Looney Bin And That Gristedes Store, Julie Sports Bar, Who Could Ask For Anything More
This is perfect for a brutally cold winter Friday night.
You Tube Video of Take Me To Roosevelt Island
Sing it with me:
Take me to Roosevelt Island, Roosevelt Island that Island of Joy
Take me to Roosevelt Island, Roosevelt Island your sure to enjoy
The Water Taxi's will give you a view
of that wonderful Island ideal For Two
The Loony Bin and the Gristedes Store
Julie's Sports Bar Who could ask for more
Take Me To Roosevelt Island
