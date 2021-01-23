Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Julie Menin Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Farmers Market Today - Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say
Julie Menin is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Ms Menin was at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market today meeting and talking with residents about local issues.
Great to speak to voters today on Roosevelt Island at the Farmers Market! pic.twitter.com/fgTLvtnLZj— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) January 23, 2021
I spoke with Ms Menin today at the Farmers Market about a variety of local issues including the need for a vaccination site on Roosevelt Island, affordable housing, small business assistance as well as Ms Menin's experience and background. Here's what she had to say.
Learn more about Ms Menin at her campaign website.
Ms Menin's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
