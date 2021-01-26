Fire Yesterday Afternoon In Empty Ground Floor Roosevelt Landings Building, Lot Of Smoke, No Injuries And Cause Of Fire Being Investigated
There was a fire yesterday afternoon in empty first floor apartment at Roosevelt Landings 540 Main Street.
A Tipster reports:
Empty apartment in 540 on fire today. Alot of smoke.
The apartment is empty and was being renovated. Don't know what started it.
Firemen were hosing it down, checking surrounding Apts. They were pulling charred flooring out of the apartment. My whole floor smelled it. We all went out to watch this. A bit scary
A spokesperson for Roosevelt Landings building manager C+C Management added:
We are thankful a small fire was extinguished thanks to the quick action of our Maintenance Staff and Public Safety before FDNY arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
0 comments :
Post a Comment