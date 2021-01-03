Haki Compost Collective Will Help Recycle Your Roosevelt Island Christmas Holiday Tree - Bring To RI Garden Club Or Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site By January 9
For those among us who celebrate the winter holidays with a festive tree, think twice before sending it to landfill! There's a recycling option, and this year, Haki Compost Collective is partnering with the Roosevelt Island Garden Club to help all our car-less community members sustainably say goodbye to their tree.
Through Friday, January 8, leave your tree outside the Roosevelt Island Garden Club's southern gate at any time OR on Saturday, January 9, leave your tree at the food scrap drop-off site by 10am.
RIGC and Haki volunteers will cart your tree to the nearest @nycparks Mulchfest location to be turned into wood chips. Please remember to remove all lights, ornaments, and netting before bringing us your tree.
Questions? DM us or email us at info@hakicompost.org. If you require assistance transporting your tree to one of the above drop-off locations, contact us to request a possible pick-up. Please note that pick-ups are limited and intended for those physically unable to transport their tree.
If you happen to have a car, you can take your own tree (and perhaps your neighbor's!) to the closest Mulchfest drop-off location at Queensbridge Park by Saturday, January 9.
