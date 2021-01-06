Wednesday, January 6, 2021

It Can't Happen Here, But It Did - Coup Attempt Today As Trump Rioters Storm US Capital Trying To Overturn Election Of Joe Biden As President

UPDATE 4:35 PM - From Roosevelt Island Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney:

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:27:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )