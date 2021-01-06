It Can't Happen Here, But It Did - Coup Attempt Today As Trump Rioters Storm US Capital Trying To Overturn Election Of Joe Biden As President
2:35pm: "We are watching an attempt at sedition. We are watching an attempt at a bloodless coup in the U.S. Trump supporters stopping the constitutional process, the counting of electors. The mayor has invoked a 6pm curfew. More police reinforcements are coming to Capitol Hill." pic.twitter.com/W4gO1ooc0M— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2021
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Rioters taking down the American flag from the Capitol and replacing it with a Trump flag God help America pic.twitter.com/HawKrrn2tw— walter dellinger (@walterdellinger) January 6, 2021
A Trump supporter carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, as a mob breached the building Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/u2MPKffapr— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 6, 2021
The 25th Ammendment should be invoked. @VP— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 6, 2021
Every single BLM argument about white privilege and double standards in law enforcement is being validated in real time right now, as the world watches.— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) January 6, 2021
This is a sad day for America. It exposes for all to see the reckless selfishness of President Trump and the cynicism of elected Republicans, who defended his unconstitutional effort to cling to power. They have shamed our country, and delighted our enemies.— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 6, 2021
It doesn't border on sedition. It is sedition. Here is the statute: pic.twitter.com/xj25XG329v— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 4:35 PM - From Roosevelt Island Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney:
Trump well knows that the violent insurrectionists who attacked Congress are his people, even as his media claque pretends to be in doubt. https://t.co/0GlxY09fdn— David Frum (@davidfrum) January 6, 2021
My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 6, 2021
I am proud of America, to be a Member of the House of Representatives, but I am not proud of this. pic.twitter.com/JR7Spxidq2
