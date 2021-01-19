Long Island City East River Countdown Clock Displays Only A Few Hours Remain Of Trump Administration Seen Today From Roosvelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park
20 hours from now the portraits of Trump and Pence will come down in all of our embassies and federal buildings. They will be replaced by portraits of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Thank God.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 19, 2021
Closer to home. Across the East River from Roosevelt Island, on Long Island City waterfront,
is an outdoor digital clock counting the days and hours remaining until the end of the
President Donald Trump nightmare.
According to the Queens Post:
A large digital clock on the Long Island City waterfront makes it clear that President Donald Trump’s days are numbered. The clock located by Anable Basin has been counting down the days until Trump’s term in office comes to an end–and for many residents that day can’t come soon enough. The timepiece was put up on the front of Sound River Studios, located at 4-40 44th Dr., more than three years ago by Matthew Barney, who operates out of the building, along with fellow artists such as Brandon Stosuy....
Click here for the Queens Post story about the Trump Countdown Clock.The Trump Countdown Clock artist tweets::
January 18, 2021
