Manhattan Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Zoom Meeting Thursday January 21- Covid Conversation, RIOC Capital Projects, RI Bridge Bike Lane Update, Status Of Coler Task Force & More

The Manhattan Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee is meeting tomorrow evening. 


According to the Meeting Agenda:

Roosevelt Island Committee*

Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 6:30 PM 

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom 

For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link.  

AGENDA: 

  1. COVID-19 Community Conversations presentation by Jessica Sanchez from New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
  2. Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Capital Projects and updates by Acting President Shelton Haynes.
  3. Roosevelt Island Bridge bike lane Updates from DOT
  4. Status of the Coler Task Force
  5. Old Business

New Business Lynne Strong-Shinozaki, Chair
*Joint meeting with Health, Seniors, and Social Services Committee

Here's more on proposed Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Lane.

