Manhattan Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Zoom Meeting Thursday January 21- Covid Conversation, RIOC Capital Projects, RI Bridge Bike Lane Update, Status Of Coler Task Force & More
The Manhattan Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee is meeting tomorrow evening.
According to the Meeting Agenda:
Here's more on proposed Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Lane.
Roosevelt Island Committee*
Thursday, January 21, 2021 - 6:30 PM
This meeting will be conducted via Zoom
For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link.
AGENDA:
- COVID-19 Community Conversations presentation by Jessica Sanchez from New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Capital Projects and updates by Acting President Shelton Haynes.
- Roosevelt Island Bridge bike lane Updates from DOT
- Status of the Coler Task Force
- Old Business
New Business Lynne Strong-Shinozaki, Chair
*Joint meeting with Health, Seniors, and Social Services Committee
