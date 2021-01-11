Manhattan Community Board 8 Virtual Zoom Presentation On Goddard Riverside Safe Haven Homeless Housing Proposal For Upper East Side Wednesday January 13
Manhattan Community Board 8 represents Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side. Roosevelt Island resident Ellen Polivy reports:
Click here to access the Zoom meeting.
I'd like to give a plug for an important presentation at Community Board 8 Health Seniors and Social Services Committee this Wednesday January 13 about a proposed safe haven for homeless people on the Upper East Side.
Occasionally homeless people find their way to community spaces on Roosevelt Island. It is so easy for people in NY to get into these situations. It has been said that many of us are one or two hard times away from homelessness. A job loss, loss of medical insurance, added expenses, perhaps a serious illness.
I often wish there was something I could suggest to people in these circumstances. Now, maybe there is. City Council Member Ben Kallos, who has for years volunteered in the January 27 street homeless count, reports that a safe haven is proposed for 419 E 91 Street. The mission is to give individuals living on the street safe housing while they get social services and assistance finding long term housing.
This Wednesday at 6:30, Goddard Riverside and the NYC Department of Homeless Services will present to the community board 8 health, seniors and Social Services committee in a zoom meeting.
Learn more about Goddard Riverside Homeless Services program here.
