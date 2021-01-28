RIOC President Presentation To Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee On Covid Test Site, New Manhattan Tram Plaza Elevator, Motorgate Garage, Prevailing Wage Payment For Construction Work & More
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes spoke to the January 21, Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island committee about a variety of issues including:
- New Manhattan Tram Plaza Elevators to be completed by end of 2021,
- Motorgate Garage Project should be completed by mid February,
- Electric Car Charging Stations on 4th Floor of Motorgate Garage,
- McManus Comfort Station at McManus Field (Formerly Octagon Field) completed Summer 2021,
- Nelly Bly Memorial to be completed summer of 2021,
- Hope Memorial Completed - opening delayed due to Covid 19 restrictions,
- Youth Center almost complete - hope to have it running by mid February
- Roosevelt Island Rapid Covid Testing Site
- Prevailing wage payments for Roosevelt Island construction work.
