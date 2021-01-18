Roosevelt Island Covid 19 Free Rapid Test Site Opening Wednesday January 20 But No Local Vaccination Center Yet - Latest Roosevelt Island 7 Day Positive Covid 19 Test Results Number 24 And 5.54 Positive Rate
Last December, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced that a free Covid-19 testing site was coming soon to Roosevelt Island and later updated info to report the Covid 19 Test Site would open in January.
Earlier today, I asked Mr Haynes:
Any update on when the covid test site will open and if there will be a vaccination site on Roosevelt Island. Also, is there any info on the provider, Swift Emergency Care? There is no info that I can find on this provider. Who are they and what experience do they have?This afternoon, RIOC reported:
In an effort to safely and smartly reopen our community in accordance with state health guidelines, RIOC will be opening a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site beginning Wednesday, January 20th.
Testing will utilize a rapid antigen test that gives results in as little as 15 minutes to approximately 24 hours, depending upon volume of individuals tested. This site will be open to the Roosevelt Island Community and beyond, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 AM to 5PM.
The site, located at 524 Main St. (formerly the R.I. branch library), operates on a pre-registration and walk-in basis. It should be noted that you will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis by way of registration. Testing is free of charge and no insurance is required.
Please be advised that the Department of Health issued the test site a CLIA Lab Certification.
According to RIOC website:
... Testing, administered by Swift Emergency Care Testing (SECT), utilizes a rapid antigen test that gives results in as little as 15 minutes to approximately 24 hours, depending upon volume of individuals tested.
Roosevelt Island COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site
Where: 524 Main St. (formerly the R.I. branch library)
When: Wednesday through Saturday, 9 AM to 5 PM
How to Pre-register: Pre-registration will begin on Tuesday, January 19th.
How it Works: The site will have the capacity to test up to 500 individuals a day. It will operate on a pre-register and walk-in basis. This site is free of charge and no insurance is required.
Registration Challenges: Elderly, disabled (visual, hearing, or other impairments), and technology challenged individuals can register on-site with the help of healthcare staff.
The RIOC link to register for Covid 19 test is not active as of Monday, January 18.
At this time, there is no website or information available about the Roosevelt Island Covid 19 test site provider, Swift Emergency Care Testing.
As previously reported, requests have been made for a Roosevelt Island Covid 19 vaccination
site.
Can't Resnick, or Duane Reade, or Foodtown, or one of the hospitals, be set up for this?— Tavie (rhymes w/gravy) (@TheRealTavie) January 11, 2021
Roosevelt Island elected official have urged Mayor de Blasio and Governor
Cuomo to set up a Covid Vaccination site on Roosevelt Island.
This week, I called on @NYCMayor to establish a vaccine hub on Roosevelt Island, home to many elderly residents.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 15, 2021
More work MUST be done to ensure a smooth, equitable, & accessible roll out for all NYers. I look forward to being a partner in NYC’s efforts.https://t.co/66fo1YWQ9F
Agreed. Reaching out to @NYCHealthSystem now!— Ben Kallos (@kallos) January 10, 2021
The residents of Roosevelt Island who have difficultly with travel deserve an accessible vaccination site.— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) January 11, 2021
I urge the City to open one up ASAP. https://t.co/ESkToWHxlK
But no word yet whether Roosevelt Island will get a vaccination site.
According to the NYC Department of Health, the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for January 9 - January 15 shows of 443 people tested, 24 were positive for a 5.54% positive rate, an increase in positivity rate from last week showing:
... January 2 - January 8 shows of 558 people tested, 27 were positive for a 4.84% positive rate...
