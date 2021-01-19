Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Cookie Sale On Line This Year - Free Shipping Thru January 24 - Purchase Girl Scout Cookies For Yourself Or For Donation
Roosevelt Island
Girl Scout Troop 3001 Leader
Aiesha Eleusizov reports:
In case Roosevelt Islanders might be interested in a safe and contactless way to get their Girl Scout cookies this year, our Council is offering FREE shipping for one week - Jan 18 through the 24 for Girl Scout cookie orders over $20!! Folks can purchase directly from a Girl Scout they know (they can reach out to them for their personal digital cookie site) OR they can order from any of the troops on the island. I am sharing with you the links for the island troops' sales sites.
For health and safety, it is highly unlikely that the island troops will have the usual booth sales this year at the Farmer's Market, so get them this week while shipping is free!!
Customers can purchase cookies for themselves or for donation. Given the great food insecurity this year, cookies purchased for donation will primarily go to food banks in NYC. I will work with our Council to try to get a donation of cookies to 9 Million Reasons (that supports our island's food bank). We usually get a large donation to Coler Hospital and we give some of these cookies to the Senior Center and RIDA. I will try to get Council to keep that donation this year as well.
Check out Roosevelt Island's very own Persya Perez (Troop 3001) who was on NBC last week: Selling Girl Scout Cookies Goes Virtual
Roosevelt Island troops with their sale links (in order from oldest to youngest Girl Scouts):
Troop 3244 (11-12th grades/ Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Jasmine Castillo):
Troop 3001 (6-9 grades/Leaders: Aiesha Eleusizov and Yitza Martinez):
Troop 3536 (6-7 grades/ Leaders: Dimaura Cole and Liz Pirraglia):
Troop 3002 (4-5 grades/ Leaders: Elle Erickson and Kristin Bruan)
Troop 3233 (2-3 grades/ Leaders: Susy DelCampo Perea and Fay Christian)
