Roosevelt Island Tram Elevator Broken For 4 Weeks - RIOC Cancels Weekend Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle Service Leaving Roosevelt Island Stair Challenged Residents Using Wheelchairs, Walkers, Canes & Strollers To Fend For Themselves
Last December, the Roosevelt Island Tram Manhattan Station elevators broke down again. At that time, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported:
Due to an elevator service outage at the Manhattan Tram Station, the RIOC Red Bus will provide special shuttle service to and from Manhattan for those with limited mobility. Schedule information is below:
ROOSEVELT ISLAND TO MANHATTAN
Departs hourly from the Tramway, making all Northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The first trip will depart at 11 AM. Last trip will be at 7 PM.
MANHATTAN TO ROOSEVELT ISLAND
Departs on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street and will make all Southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tramway. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note, that there is no shuttle bus service from 3 PM – 4 PM daily.The Tram Shuttle will run seven days a week until further notice.
The 7 day Manhattan Red Bus Service was appreciated as noted by this resident:
Stair-challenged residents & employees appreciate this necessary service. Many Seniors, individuals of all ages with a wide variety of disabilities, cane-, wheelchair- and walker-users, and some stroller-pushers all benefit.
While many of us continue to take many precautions & travel less, the Tram remains our primary mode of direct, barrier-free, accessible transit to and from Manhattan.
But several weeks ago, without adequate public notice, RIOC cancelled the weekend Manhattan Red Bus Shuttle service.
A Roosevelt Island resident sent this message last Friday:
The red bus is no longer operating on the weekend to Manhattan. I waited for it last weekend only to find out from a red bus driver that service was discontinued.
Then when I took the bus into Manhattan today I spoke with the driver. He stated that due to very low ridership on Saturday and Sunday, RIOC decided to stop service on those days.
It’s very disappointing and upsetting. The tram gets crowded. So many people who don’t live on the island get on the tram to “sightsee”. The tram operators do not count the number of people that get on. I don’t see PSD counting the number of people anymore. So basically you can’t social distance on the tram. Just horrible. Why have all the signs up at the tram if it’s not going to be followed.
Last Tuesday, I asked RIOC's newly hired Public Information Officer Amy Smith:
I'm doing a story on the Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan not running on weekends.
The reason for the Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan is the broken tram elevator which is broken during weekdays as well as weekends. Any comment from RIOC why it is not running on weekends? How many people use the Red Bus Shuttle on weekdays and weekends? When is the Tram elevator expected to be fixed?
and asked her again during a conversation yesterday and follow up email.
Ms Smith declined to give any answer.
During last evening's RIOC Operations Advisory Committee meeting, RIOC Acting President reported that the Manhattan Tram Elevator was expected to be repaired and working this weekend.
We shall see.
