Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - Subway, Tram, Ferry & Electric Citibike - Barack Obama & Dr Fauci Too
According to the MTA, Roosevelt Island F Train service to and from Manhattan will be replaced by the E Train this weekend between 21st Queensbridge and Delancey Street.
Wearing your mask keeps everyone safe (and keeps you warm on a cold day like today)!— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) January 27, 2021
Forgot yours? Free masks are available at any staffed station booth. pic.twitter.com/hNmilIHhhw
Here’s an example of the incredible risks and burdens that our essential workers have been facing. And even as we move toward vaccinating our population, we all need to remain vigilant until we’ve beaten this pandemic.https://t.co/SKhioxW0Mp— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2021
"As someone who grew up in Brooklyn, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority has a special place in my heart" —Dr. Anthony Fauci— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) January 28, 2021
💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/NhDNFCeqg5
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Also:
Please be advised that the Manhattan Tram station elevator remains out of service until further notice. The Red Bus is providing special shuttle service to and from Manhattan for those with limited mobility. Schedule information is below:
Roosevelt Island to Manhattan
Departs hourly from the Tram, making all Northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The first trip will depart at 11 AM. Last trip will be at 7 PM.
Manhattan to Roosevelt Island
Departs on the half hour from the southwest side of 2nd Ave., between 58th & 59th Streets and will make all southbound local Red Bus stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the Tram. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM.
Please note, there is no shuttle bus service from 3 PM – 4 PM daily.
Weekend and Holiday Service
The Tram Shuttle will run Monday to Friday until further notice. No weekend or holiday service.
Thank you for your patience.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.Citbike docking stations.
Electric bikes at Roosevelt Island Tram @CitiBikeNYC station https://t.co/sP5XYgbxSH https://t.co/2qWcszGgTH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 28, 2021
