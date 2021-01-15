Friday, January 15, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket January 15 - January 21 Product Offerings, Specials & Sales Items - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons, Social Media, Recipes, Nutrition Info & Big Game Give A Way Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket   invites you to check out their January 15 - January 21 Weekly Flyer 

for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items 

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more.  

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.



Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:22:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )