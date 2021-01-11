UPDATE On Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Multiple Positive Covid Tests, After Investigation School Building Closed For 10 Days Through January 20 - Latest Roosevelt Island 7 Day Positive Covid 19 Test Results Number 27
As reported yesterday, Roosevelt Island's PS/IS 217 school building
... may have exposed others while at school...
A PS/IS 217 representative reported today:
Due to multiple confirmed cases, our school building will remain closed through 1/20/2021, and all teaching and learning will continue remotely. Staff and students may return to school on 1/21/2021.PS/IS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman sent this letter to the school community.
Blended K-5 students will receive synchronous instruction on their in-school day. You will receive more information from your child's teachers....
According to the NYC Department of Health, the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for January 2 - January 8 shows of 558 people tested, 27 were positive for a 4.84% positive rate
and the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 total number of positive cases is 377 with a 6.9% positive result for those tested and 36 deaths.
