Monday, January 11, 2021

UPDATE On Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Multiple Positive Covid Tests, After Investigation School Building Closed For 10 Days Through January 20 - Latest Roosevelt Island 7 Day Positive Covid 19 Test Results Number 27

As reported yesterday, Roosevelt Island's PS/IS 217 school building 

was closed today to investigate mulitple positive Covid 19 test results within the last 7 days which:

... may have exposed others while at school...

 A PS/IS 217 representative reported today:

Due to multiple confirmed cases, our school building will remain closed through 1/20/2021, and all teaching and learning will continue remotely. Staff and students may return to school on 1/21/2021.
Blended K-5 students will receive synchronous instruction on their in-school day. You will receive more information from your child's teachers....
PS/IS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman sent this letter to the school community.

According to the NYC Department of Health, the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 most recent 7 day Covid 19 reporting data for January 2 - January 8 shows of 558 people tested, 27 were positive for a 4.84% positive rate

and the Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 total number of positive cases is 377 with a 6.9% positive result for those tested and 36 deaths.


