Watch Moment Long Island City Trump Countown Clock Reaches Zero As President Joe Biden Sworn In - Brings Cheers From New Yorkers On Roosevelt Island
The moment of change.— Mor Naaman (@informor) January 20, 2021
Very NYC:
- industrial music playing on site
- ferry lingers around and blows horn pic.twitter.com/7ChcZmvNjw
Learn more about the Long Island City East River Trump Countdown Clock from prior post.
And now 0. Trump is gone and we have President Biden https://t.co/AJ4OTinGrv— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 20, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment