Winter Is Coming To Roosevelt Island, NYC Blizzard Like Conditions, Up To 24 Inches Tomorrow And Tuesday - Is Roosevelt Island Snow Clearing Team Ready For The Entire Island?
NYC Emergency Management Department reports:
The New York City Emergency Management Department today issued a hazardous travel advisory for Monday, February 1, and Tuesday, February 2. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for New York City in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the latest forecast, a winter storm is expected to bring snow to the area beginning Sunday night through Tuesday. Steady to light moderate snow will develop as early as Sunday evening, intensifying overnight through the Monday morning rush. The heaviest period of snow is forecast mid-morning Monday into the evening, with the potential for snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Snow is expected to taper off after midnight Tuesday, but intermittent light to moderate snow could linger into Tuesday before the system moves out of the area. A total of 14 to 18 inches of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Gusty winds are also in the forecast for Monday, with sustained winds 20 mph to 30 mph, and gusts up to 45 mph. The combination of heavy snow and gusty wind conditions could cause blizzard conditions. Temperatures below freezing are expected on Monday and Tuesday, which will result in the potential for continued dangerous road conditions after the snow has ended.
New snow forecast: 18"- 24" for NYC, NE NJ, Lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau, & portions of SW CT. Lesser amounts as you head E due to warm air aloft & at the surface, changing snow to wintry mix of rain, snow, & sleet. A changeover to all rain is likely for Twin Forks of LI pic.twitter.com/ZvJHUMeHp4— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 31, 2021
According to the Roosvelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Video: Earlier this afternoon, Commissioner Grayson and @nycemergencymgt Commissioner Criswell were at the Spring St. Salt Shed with the latest information about the upcoming Nor’easter. https://t.co/YQi8oGbYib— NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 31, 2021
Please be advised, due to the forecasted winter storm watch issued for NYC, we will be suspending all parking on Main St. (between Tram Plaza Rd. and 750 Main St. Opposite McManus Field) starting at 12 PM tomorrow, Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Alternate parking will be available in the North East parking lot at Coler Hospital (east promenade). In addition, meter fees will be suspended at all Cornell Tech campus parking.
Parking under the Helix will be made available to vehicles who carry a disabled placard/plate, while space allows. Kindly note that only customers who pay for monthly parking will be permitted to park at Motorgate Garage.
The Tram and Red Buses are expected to run on a regular schedule, however please anticipate delays in service due to impacts from the storm.
An update will be provided when parking restrictions are lifted.
Roosevelt Island Facilities Update: pic.twitter.com/tnxh894oyI— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) January 31, 2021
A long time Roosevelt Island resident writes:
I’m hoping that NYC Sanitation continues its great track record of keeping our Bridge, Helix, & Main Street initially clear, so NYFD & NYPD have good access.
Second, I am hoping that our long-timers, as well as our new-comers of the RIOC Snow-plowing/clearing/shoveling/sanding/salting/etc. Team have a relatively easy time of it tomorrow & Tuesday. And, especially, for folks who do have to go out, that the crosswalks are remembered & cleared as often as possible.
And,
Third, I hope the Building Managers get reminded of their responsibilities to keep not only their entrances & exits clear, but that they, and the commercial tenants remember to keep their sidewalks clear as well.
Our most recent storm demonstrated that some of them couldn’t figure out just what part of the sidewalk to clear.
I’ve seen it all when it comes to clearing snow - whether one inch or 30 — and it’s mostly been good...Our folks are the best.
Last December, most of the Roosevelt Island sidewalks were plowed fairly early but some were not.
Stay warm and safe. For the kids and more adventurous, sledding on the Cornell Tech campus hills.
