You're Invited To RIVAA Opening Reception For Contemplating Civilization: Photos By Piaskowski At Roosevelt Island Octagon Gallery Saturday January 30 - Don't Miss Gallery RIVAA Black History Month Quilt Celebration Too Thru February 21
The Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association (Gallery RIVAA) is hosting an opening reception for a new exhibit at their Octagon Gallery. According to RIVAA:
You are cordially invited to see Contemplating Civilization: Photos by Piaskowski at Octagon Gallery on Saturday, January 23 - April 1, 2021. Opening Saturday, January 30, 5-7 pm at Octagon 888 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
RIVAA also invites you to view their annual Black History Month Celebration exhibition:
You are cordially invited to see Quilt: The Black History Month Quilt Exhibition from January 23-February 21, 2021 at Gallery RIVAA 527 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY 10044.
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade shares a peek at the Gallery RIVAA Black History Month Celebration Quilt exhibition.
More from Gallery RIVAA at their website and Instagram page.
