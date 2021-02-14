Advantage Learning Lab On Roosevelt Island Closed For Winter Break, Reopening February 22 - Provides Free Academic And Enrichment Activities For Kindergarten Thru Grade 8 Blended And Fully Remote Students
According to the NYC Department Of Education:
Learning Bridges is a new program that provides free child care options for children from 3-K through 8th grade on days when they are scheduled for remote learning.
As previously reported, the:
... Roosevelt Island Learning Bridges program for K-8 grade students is available from HCK Recreation, the managing partner of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club...utilizing:
... space in the Sportspark facility, located at 250 Main Street, and surrounding outdoor space, the north bubble of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, and Firefighters Field....
According to the
Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island:
HCK Recreation, Inc. is approved by the City of New York to provide a Learning Lab program for up to 200 seats through the Learning Bridges Initiative. Funded by the Department of Youth and Community Development, the Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island program will provide, at no charge to families, academic support and enrichment activities from 8 AM to 3 PM weekdays while public schools are in session...
Joyce Short, Marketing Specialist for Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island adds:
Like NY's public schools, the free Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island will be closed for "February break" from Friday 2/12, to Monday 2/22. The Learning Lab has provided service for all children from kindergarten through 8th grade who were enrolled in Blended learning. The NYC Department Of Youth & Community Development recently expanded its policy so that Learning Labs can also include Fully Remote students.
Students are not only attending their on-line classes
Admission is available on a rolling basis by contacting Paul Fontana, the Director, at pfontana@advantagetennisclubs.com. Parents can take advantage of the February break to contact Paul and make the needed arrangements to begin when public schools and the Learning Lab are back in session on 2/22.
Learn more about the Advantage Learning Lab on Roosevelt Island from their newsletter below
and web site.
