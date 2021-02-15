Are You Fascinated By NYC Subway Memorabilia? February 16 Roosevelt Island Historical Society & NYPL Virtual Zoom Presentation Of NYC Transit Authority: Objects By Photo Book Author Brian Kelley Is For You
According to Standards Manual:
New York City Transit Authority: Objects contains over 400 artifacts related to the New York City Subway, collected and documented by photographer Brian Kelley.
Kelley started collecting MTA MetroCards in 2011, and he quickly became fascinated by other Subway-related objects. This catalogue is the first of its kind — presenting a previously uncollated archive of ephemera dating back to the 1850s.
The
Roosevelt Island Historical Society
(RIHS) and
New York Public Library
are hosting a free virtual Zoom lecture presentation by Mr Kelley, author of
the book.
According to the
New York Public Library:
The Roosevelt Island Historical Society and the New York Public Library are proud to host Brian Kelley and his presentation of his Photo-book "New York City Transit Authority: Objects".Curbed has more on the book here.
Brian Kelley (b. 1988) moved to New York City in 2006 and received his BFA in photography from the School of Visual Arts. Kelley’s work resists the hurried march of consumerist modernity, seeking to halt the cyclical emptiness of our material lives to capture a sense of culture at “the end of history.”
A mixed-media approach has allowed him to pursue artwork with disruptive capacities—exhaustive research, slow & meditative composition, and the repurposing of photographic mediums—all employed to reveal the artifacts left behind by the precession of simulacra. Kelley was born in Horseheads, NY and currently lives in Lumberland, NY
