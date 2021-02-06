Bernie Sander Is Back And Not Too Happy With Long Lines At Roosevelt Island Tram Today But Waits Patiently For Grab And Go Items At RI Public Library
The Roosevelt Island Bernie Sanders Inauguration Mitten Meme sensation is still going strong.
Bernie’s back and not too happy with long lines today at Roosevelt Island
Tram due to no Roosevelt Island F Train Service to Manhattan this weekend.
He’s much more patient waiting for Grab and Go items from the Roosevelt Island Public Library.Photos by Julia Chang.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported this evening:
Please be advised that, due to delays in subway service to Roosevelt Island as well as no Manhattan-bound subway service, there are longer than usual lines at the R.I. Tram.
As an alternative, we are offering a Red Bus shuttle to the Manhattan Tram station until 7:30 PM tonight and will resume this service tomorrow from 11 AM until 7:30 PM. Additionally, you can take the Q102 bus or NYC Ferry (ferry.nyc).
