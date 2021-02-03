Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Billy Freeland Cleaned Up And Shoveled Snow Blocking Bike Lane Next To Queensboro Bridge Across From Roosevelt Island Tram This Morning
Billy Freeland is a
candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council
District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member
Ben Kallos who is term
limited from running again.
Mr Kallos is running to
succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
This morning, Mr Freeland was out shoveling snow in the Second Avenue bike
lane by the Queensboro Bridge across from the Roosevelt Island Tram. According
to the Twitterverse:
This morning a neighbor reported that the Second Avenue bike lane & “pork chop,” located at one of NYC’s most dangerous corridors (near the Queensboro Bridge) was completely obstructed with snow.@PatrickForNYC and I grabbed our shovels & did the work *our City* should be doing. pic.twitter.com/Dz65NB1N6r— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) February 3, 2021
It was extremely gratifying to see cyclists—many of whom deliver our meals—use the bike lane once we finished shoveling it. Thanks @pchowla for notifying me.— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) February 3, 2021
But: we must demand more of our City. We plow streets for cars. We must plow bike lanes & sidewalks for people. #bikeNYC pic.twitter.com/elEAGi6rpw
Learn more about Mr Freeland at his campaign website.
For those wondering, yes we *could* buy plows for bike lanes! But the City bureaucracy is so messed up that we can’t, even when @kallos and @KeithPowersNYC step up to offer to pay for it.— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) February 3, 2021
Read more here from @GershKuntzman @StreetsblogNYC: https://t.co/7bA5z3mBgn
Mr Freeland's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
