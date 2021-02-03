Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Billy Freeland Cleaned Up And Shoveled Snow Blocking Bike Lane Next To Queensboro Bridge Across From Roosevelt Island Tram This Morning

Billy Freeland is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.

This morning, Mr Freeland was out shoveling snow in the Second Avenue bike lane by the Queensboro Bridge across from the Roosevelt Island Tram. According to the Twitterverse:

Learn more about Mr Freeland at his campaign website.

Mr Freeland's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are: 

