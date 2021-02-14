Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Rebecca Lamorte Joins Friends Of Coler Valentine's Day Walk n Wave To Show Support And Love For Coler Rehab & Nursing Residents - Watch Video Interview Of What She Has To Say
Rebecca Lamorte is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
Ms Lamorte joined Friends Of Coler today for a Valentine's Day Walk n Wave to show support and love for Coler Rehab & Nursing Residents.
It was heartwarming to be able to put smiles on resident’s faces today as they came to the windows waving❤️ #ValentinesDay #WeLoveColer #FriendsofColer #RooseveltIsland https://t.co/eLQSLdSmgF— Rebecca Lamorte (@RebeccaLamorte) February 15, 2021
I spoke with Ms Lamorte after the Coler Walk n Wave. Here's what she had to say.
Ms Lamorte's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
- Julie Menin,
-
Billy Freeland,(He attended today's Coler Wave n Walk too)
- Kim Moscaritolo
- Tricia Shimamura and
- Christopher Sosa
0 comments :
Post a Comment