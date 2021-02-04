Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Kim Moscaritolo Hosting Roosevelt Island Residents Speak Out Virtual Zoom Meeting Tuesday February 9
Kim Moscaritolo is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
Join us on Tuesday for a candid conversation about the issues facing #RooseveltIsland. You can register here: https://t.co/9U2FT2No04 @Rooseveltisland @wffny @bd_wetz pic.twitter.com/S192ywQ5zt— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) February 4, 2021
According to Ms Moscaritolo:
Hello friends!
Next Tuesday, February 9th, my campaign for City Council will be hosting a virtual round table titled "Roosevelt Island Residents Speak Out." This will be an opportunity for Roosevelt Island residents to share any ideas or concerns they may have with me and the campaign. Topics that we plan on discussing include COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, transportation issues, affordable housing, help for small businesses, and much more.
This event will be fairly casual, and participation in no way implies any endorsement of the campaign.
Please share widely with your networks! I'm attaching a flyer, and anyone who wants to RSVP can do so hereTuesday, Feb. 9th 6pm-7pm Please note that Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright has her virtual swearing in on this same evening at 7pm. We have scheduled this event at 6pm so that people can attend both.
Roosevelt Island Residents Speak Out
Learn more about
Ms Moscaritolo at her campaign website.
Ms Moscaritolo's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
