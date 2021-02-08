Monday, February 8, 2021

Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Billy Freeland Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Farmers Market Last Saturday - Watch Video Interview Of What He Has To Say

Billy Freeland is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.

Mr Freeland was at the Farmers Market last Saturday on a cold and windy day. I spoke with Mr Freeland about about his campaign and issues of concern to Roosevelt Island residents. Here's what he had to say.


Learn more about Mr Freeland at his campaign website.

Mr Freeland's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are: 


