Candidate To Represent Roosevelt Island And UES In NYC Council District 5 Billy Freeland Meets And Speaks To RI Residents At Farmers Market Last Saturday - Watch Video Interview Of What He Has To Say
Billy Freeland is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, seeking to succeed current City Council Member Ben Kallos who is term limited from running again. Mr Kallos is running to succeed Gale Brewer as Manhattan Borough President.
Mr Freeland was at the Farmers Market last Saturday on a cold and windy day. I
spoke with Mr Freeland about about his campaign and issues of concern to
Roosevelt Island residents. Here's what he had to say.
I then volunteered with the Haki Compost Collective. Composting is a big part of our climate justice plan! Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions. And methane is 84x more potent than carbon dioxide. Composting is a green alternative!#GreenNewDeal 🌎 pic.twitter.com/cf2aJJlEol— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) February 6, 2021
Learn more about
Mr Freeland at his campaign website.
Mr Freeland's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Primary are:
The petition signature requirement to get on the ballot unnecessarily endangers candidates, volunteers, & New Yorkers.— Billy Freeland (@BillyFreelandNY) February 6, 2021
Proud to join my fellow candidates for City Council District 5 in this joint pledge: we will *not* challenge each other’s petitions. #SafetyOverSignatures pic.twitter.com/GfA5iXJqiQ
