Celebrate Queen Esther's Gambit With Fun, Parody, Prayer, Song And Costume Party At Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation's Virtual Zoom Purim Celebration Thursday February 25 - Have Some Hamentachen Too
Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation
(RIJC) President Nina Lublin
reports:
The Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Celebrates Purim!!
The RIJC is the oldest, longest-serving active egalitarian congregation on RI, engaging the community for more than 40 years. We are multi-generational, welcoming, & responsive to our unique Island population. The Coronavirus Pandemic has not slowed us down, and since last March 20th, we have continued to celebrate Shabbats, the High Holidays, festivals & more holidays, child & family activities, many life-cycle events and more, virtually, via Zoom.
That spirit of service continues this Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 pm, with our annual, grand celebration of Purim, led by our Rabbi, Joel Shaiman. Via Zoom, we will celebrate the holiday of Queen Esther with fun & parody, prayer and song, a costume parade, making Hamentashen, and a great new Purim play written, produced, directed, & starring our members & friends.
Last Purim, March 9th, 2020, was the last time 40 of us were together, in person, in our Sanctuary.
All the details are at our website, RIJC.org — please visit us. We hope you will join us for the whole evening of celebration.
PURIM 2021 (5781) is here!Please join the RIJC this Thursday evening, February 25 as we celebrate the holiday!
6 pm — Join World-famous Pastry Chef Harriet Shaiman to complete your hamentaschen! (Prepare the dough earlier, and take it out of the refrigerator by 5:30 pm. Click here for recipe)
6:45 pm — Pre-service get-together (as your hamentaschen are baking).
7:00 pm — Costume parade on Zoom… Kids and grown-ups alike!
7:10 pm — Evening Services Begin 7:20 pm — Megillah Reading and Purim Shpiel: Presented by the RIJC Purim Players - written, produced and starring the dynamic team of Mickey Rindler and Janet Falk.
Immediately followed by much singing of songs, schmoozing and noshing…
ZOOM link information:
Time: Feb 25, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89849518690
Meeting ID: 898 4951 8690
Passcode: 055120
Some scenes from 2018 RIJC Purim Celebrations.
And the Maccabeats tell the story of Purim and Queen Esther.
Click here for more info on RIJC.
