Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck Returned To Roosevelt Island Yesterday With RIOC Permit This Time - Residents Lined Up Early For Yummy Treat, Some Went Back For Seconds
After an all too brief taste last January 9, Roosevelt Island residents waited anxiously for the Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck to return. Last time Cousins Main Lobster Food Truck set up on the street in front of Good Shepherd Plaza, they were forced to leave by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety DepartmentRIOC food vending permit, although they did have a NYC Food Truck permit.
Five week after Roosevelt Island first took a yummy bite from a Cousins Maine
Lobster dish, the Food Truck returned yesterday to a spot across from the Tram
Plaza and residents quickly started to line up.
- Both the Connecticut and Maine lobster rolls were delicious! The location worked for us!
- Enjoyed my Connecticut Lobster Roll today, it was delicious.
- Yes, the lobster tots& quesadilla was delish. The location was fine.
- It was delicious for lunch and dinner!Location was perfect!
-
Indulged twice Delish! Hope they come back soon! They can be located
anywhere on the island, just not in front of our existing food vendors!
We will work with RIOC again to schedule a future visit. We will request a location closer to the buildings but like last time, it's up to them to what location they will allow us to beHopefully, it will be less than 5 weeks for their next visit.
0 comments :
Post a Comment