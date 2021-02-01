Did You Know It Snowed On Roosevelt Island Today, It's A Big One And Still Going Strong - Take A Look
The snowstorm began last night and a brave soul with her dog made it to the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse.
The Plows were working today to remove snow from Main Street
Needed the #RooseveltIsland #lighthouse to guide us tonight. ❄️💡❄️#nycsnow #nycsnowstorm #nyc #newyorkcity #snow #snowstorm #lighthouses pic.twitter.com/w4epd7WLy9— Nikki M. Mascali Roarty (@NikkiMMascali) February 1, 2021
Melissa Wade reports:
You can see the hard-working crew fighting the blizzard to keep drives and walks open, they have been at it for some time. Same with our awesome crew at 460. The snow is relentless right now.And clearing the sidewalks at Rivercross too.
Some were ready for sledding
and others built a snowman
The Red Bus was running
as was the Tram.
Roosevelt Island Tram in the blizzard. #ny1snow pic.twitter.com/4s90zlxMby— Rachel Dowling (@RachelDowling66) February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
Here's the view of Good Shepherd Plaza
Manhattan Park
Happy snow ❄️ day Roosevelt Islanders! ⛄️ #RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/CkOtdNkMvu— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) February 1, 2021
Southtown
From Manhattan Park building. pic.twitter.com/fnGW6VnAw8— Luis (@C31hay) February 1, 2021
The Octagon
and Cornell Tech
Tanya Morrisett shares the snowy view of Long Island City and Queensboro Bridge
from Roosevelt Island.
More snow coming tonight and tomorrow.
