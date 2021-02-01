Monday, February 1, 2021

Did You Know It Snowed On Roosevelt Island Today, It's A Big One And Still Going Strong - Take A Look

The snowstorm began last night and a brave soul with her dog made it to the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse. The Plows were working today to remove snow from Main Street
Melissa Wade reports:
You can see the hard-working crew fighting the blizzard to keep drives and walks open, they have been at it for some time. Same with our awesome crew at 460. The snow is relentless right now.
And clearing the sidewalks at Rivercross too.

Some were ready for sledding


and others built a snowman

 The Red Bus was running

as was the Tram.

Here's the view of Good Shepherd Plaza

Manhattan Park
Southtown
The Octagon
and Cornell Tech

 Tanya Morrisett shares the snowy view of Long Island City and Queensboro Bridge 


from Roosevelt Island. 

More snow coming tonight and tomorrow.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:38:00 PM

