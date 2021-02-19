Final Weekend Of Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Black History Month Quilt Exhibition, Don't Miss It - Quilts4Cops Honors The Late PSD Chief And NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus At Gallery RIVAA Celebration Last Week
You only have this weekend left to visit and view the wonderful Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Black History Month Quilt Exhibition which ends Sunday February 21. Gallery RIVAA is located at 527 Main Street and is open this weekend from:
- Fridays 6 – 9 pm
- Saturdays and Sundays 11 – 5 pm
The collection of Quilts was curated by Diane Pryor Holland. Take a look at
some of the quilts below but don't miss stopping by Gallery RIVAA to see them
in person.
Ms Holland is the founder of Quilts 4 Cops. According to the Quilts 4 Cops website:
Our goal is to provide Post 9/11 families with a commemorative quilt, which honors their loved one that died due to a 9/11 related disease. Also, we provide quilts to the families of police officers that died or were injured in the line of duty as well as give quilts to officers that became ill in the line of duty. By honoring those who made an ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, we believe that these quilts provide some joy and comfort to these families. They gave their tomorrows for our today.
Last Saturday, February 13, former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and
NYPD Assistant Chief of Operations
Jack McManus, who died last year of a 9/11 World Trade Center related illness, was
honored with the donation of a Quilt to his family during a ceremony at
Gallery RIVAA.
Here's the ceremony honoring Chief Jack McManus.Introduction by Gallery RIVAA President Tad Sudol.
Remarks by RIOC Acting President Shelton Haynes
and Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown.
Remarks by Gallery RIVAA's Laura Hussey who initiated the exhibition.
Presentation of Quilt To the Family of Chief McManus
Resident Margie Brown spoke of Jack McManus' importance to the Roosevelt Island community.
More info on Quilts4Cops at their website.
