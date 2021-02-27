Saturday, February 27, 2021

Fire Outside Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Store Late Friday Night - Garbage Left In Sidewalk Area Lit On Fire, Bursts into Flames Smoke Scorches Building Facade 7 Stories Up

A Tipster reported last night about 11:30 PM:

Duane Reade is on fire outside

Here's video of the fire.
 

According to a source, a pile of garbage left outside the Duane Reade was lit on fire. FDNY arrived on the scene and put out the fire. 

The flames scorched the building facade 

as high up as the 7th floor. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

According to the RIOC Daily Public Safety Incident Report:
02/26/21 – 2300 – 425 Main St. – Fire – PSD/FDNY responded, no injuries, condition corrected.
I asked FDNY for comment.Will update when more info available.

