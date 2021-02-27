Fire Outside Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Store Late Friday Night - Garbage Left In Sidewalk Area Lit On Fire, Bursts into Flames Smoke Scorches Building Facade 7 Stories Up
A Tipster reported last night about 11:30 PM:
Duane Reade is on fire outside
Here's video of the fire.
According to a source, a pile of garbage left outside the Duane Reade was lit on fire. FDNY arrived on the scene and put out the fire.
The flames scorched the building facade
as high up as the 7th floor.
02/26/21 – 2300 – 425 Main St. – Fire – PSD/FDNY responded, no injuries, condition corrected.I asked FDNY for comment.Will update when more info available.
