Great News, Roosevelt Island Duane Reade (Walgreens) Starting Covid 19 Vaccinations Friday February 12 For People 65 Years Of Age And Older - Must Have Appointment, Sign Up Online Beginning Tuesday February 9
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hope reported today:
Roosevelt Island Duane Reade pharmacy this afternoon and was told that online Covid 19 vaccination appointment reservations will begin on Tuesday, February 9 and Roosevelt Island vaccinations will take place at the pharmacy beginning Friday February 12 in 10 minute intervals. Following your first vaccination, an appointment will be made for the second vaccination which will be reserved for you according to the Duane Reade pharmacist.
The Duane Reade (Walgreens) RI pharmacy is accepting names and phone #'s for the Moderna vaccine distribution next FRI, SAT, SUN. Call to add your name to list and then DR will call with appointment time.
Although Walgreens is administering a limited amount of vaccines for those 65yrs and older, they have no more appointments left at this time. But you should set up account online and keep checking. They keep updating the website.
At this time Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Covid 19 vaccination appointments are not available for those with NY State eligible pre-existing or comorbidity conditions.
Those with comorbidities are at greater risk of death from COVID.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 5, 2021
New Yorkers who have one of these comorbidities or underlying conditions will be eligible for the vaccine beginning February 15.
Full list: pic.twitter.com/igoJalwkWK
For those that don't have online access call or visit the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade pharmacy (646-521-2260) to be placed on waiting list.
Sign up here for your Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Covid 19 appointment reservation starting on Tuesday, February 9.Covid 19 vaccination program here
and from this Walgreens February 2 press release:
Walgreens has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Vaccinations will begin in stores Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.
“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities.”
The CDC selected Walgreens as a pharmacy partner in specific states and jurisdictions to optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score. A defined number of vaccine doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in each geography. Those states and local jurisdictions include:
Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Walgreens Continues to Work Directly with States to Support Local Vaccination Efforts
In addition to supporting distribution of federal vaccine allocation, Walgreens continues to assist several states and jurisdictions with administration of COVID-19 vaccines in select stores to eligible populations. Walgreens has administered over 300,000 vaccinations through these efforts to date, as determined by state and jurisdiction guidelines. Areas include:
Arkansas, California (select counties), Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa (select counties), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New York City, Ohio, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas.
Available Appointments
Vaccine inventory is still limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at select Walgreens stores. Appointments can be made through Walgreens updated appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine when vaccine becomes available. Walgreens will not provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis at this time....
