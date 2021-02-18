iDig2Learn Celebrating Roosevelt Island Nature Series Continues With Speaker Beatrice Ajaero, She's A Local Resident, Nigerian Restaurant Owner And RI Farmers Market Vendor - Free Virtual Talk, Our Impact On Earth & Each Other
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports on the latest Celebrating Roosevelt Island Nature event. According to Ms Delfico:
FREE Virtual Talk
Our Impact on Earth and Each Other
Guest Speaker: Beatrice Ajaero, IBARI & Nneji
10am - 11am Monday, February 22nd, 2021 Our daily choices play a huge role in the health of people and planet.
Get inspired by Beatrice Ajaero as she shares practices she uses in business and life.
RSVP “IMPACT” to: idig2learn@gmail.com Virtual talk GoToMeeting link to come.
All ages welcome.
10a-11a MON. FEB 22nd we welcome speaker Beatrice Ajaero of IBARI & Nneji for a free talk - Our Impact on Earth & Each Other. Get inspired by someone who walks the walk & consciously puts people & planet first. RSVP “IMPACT” to idig2learn@gmail.com for link. pic.twitter.com/HEZ15kHUVv— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) February 16, 2021
Beatrice Ajaero discussed her views on local sustainability practices in this Engaged RI video for 2020 Climate Week.
According to Ms Ajaero:
As a small business owner sometimes you forget that you make a lot of decisions during the day, but we work hard to see that every product we source and every partnership we kindle is geared towards making a positive impact for the environment for the people.
Ms Ajaero is Roosevelt Island resident and entrepreneur having recently opened a new Nigerian and West African take out restaurant in Astoria, Nneji,
and sells her meals at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market too.
