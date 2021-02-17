Motorgate Bike Ramp And IT Infrastructure On Agenda For February 18 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Meeting - You're Invited To Watch And Ask Questions During Public Comment Session Prior To Meeting
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet 5:30 PM tomorrow, February 18, via video conference.
You can watch the Board meeting here and ask questions or share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.Here's info on the Motorgate Bike Ramp agenda item.
0 comments :
Post a Comment