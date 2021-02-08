Roosevelt Island Public Purpose Grants Community Review Process February 8 & 9 With Presentations By 12 Local Non Profit Organizations - Public Invited To Watch And Ask Questions At Virtual Zoom Meetings
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) 2021-22 Public Purpose Grants community review process begins tonight. According to RIOC:
Public Purpose Grants ﬁrst became available after the construction of Manhattan Park in 1989, when New York State allowed the fund to be established in lieu of the developers paying sales tax on construction materials.
The RIOC Board of Directors approves the allocation of these funds each year. Not-for-proﬁt community organizations are welcome to apply for a Public Purpose Grant by following the application process below.
Public Purpose Grants should be allocated to beneﬁt Roosevelt Island residents, enhancing their quality of life through education, artistic and cultural enrichment, improved health, or a better environment...
RIOC announced the
Public Purpose Funds interview schedule
last Friday:
Please be advised that the 2021-22 Public Purpose Grant Community Review Process for applicant proposed programs and projects will be conducted on-line via Zoom (see link below) on Monday, February 8th and Tuesday, February 9th, beginning at 7 PM.
The presentations are open to the public as an opportunity to learn more about the programs and projects from community groups who are seeking funding. At the conclusion of each presentation, time will be reserved for questions and answers by members of the Roosevelt Island Resident’s Association Special Public Purpose Grant Committee and the public attendees.
Please see the schedule of presentations below:
Mon., Feb. 8th
- New York Foundation for the Arts: 7 PM - 7:20 PM
- R.I. Disabled Association: 7:20 PM -7:40 PM
- Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance: 7:40 PM - 8 PM
- Open Spaces – iDig2Learn: 8 PM - 8:20 PM
- Island Kids: 8:20 PM - 8:40 PM
- Roosevelt Island Senior Association: 8:40 - 9 PM
Tue., Feb. 9th
- R.I. Visual Arts Association: 7:00 PM - 7:20 PM
- Carter Burden Network Inc.: 7:20 PM - 7:40 PM
- PS/IS 217 PTA: 7:40 PM - 8 PM
- R.I. Historical Society: 8 PM - 8:20 PM
- Wildlife Freedom Foundation: 8:20 PM - 8:40 PM
- Life Frames: 8:40 PM - 9:00 PM
For more information, please call 212-832-4540 or go to: rioc.ny.gov/280
General concerns about grant funds and applicants should be directed to PublicPurpose@rioc.ny.gov; and Daniel.impellizeri@rioc.ny.gov with a copy to David Evans, evansde23@hotmail.com.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85941138051?pwd=VkdCWEJLRmpOYXdyOHJoOVNleGQyUT09
Meeting ID: 859 4113 8051
Passcode: 595519
The Roosevelt Island Public Purpose grant non-profit organization applicants
this year include same applicants from last year plus the Roosevelt Island
Seniors Association (RISA).
The RIOC approved Public Purpose Grant allocations last year in the total amount of $150,000, based upon Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) recommendations, were:
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance - $25,677
Roosevelt Island Historical Society - $18,333
NY Foundation For The Arts - $10,333
iDig2Learn - $11,667
Island Kids - $6.667
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association - $18,667
Carter Burden Network - $15,323
PS/IS 217 PTA - $9,483
Roosevelt Island Visual Arts Association - $13,527
Wildlife Freedom Foundation - 10,000
Life Frames - 10,333
