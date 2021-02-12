Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F & E Subway Service, Celebrity Face Mask Shout Outs, F Train Cuts, Tram Social Distancing, Ferry & Electric Citibikes Too
According to the MTA, there is both F and E Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.
Hear these iconic New York voices (and more) playing throughout the system now 😎— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) February 12, 2021
Shoutout to @NuevaYorkNico 💙 pic.twitter.com/bDXqRXnel2
Two subway lines were cut by two to three minutes indefinitely early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and simply not reinstated, according to MTA officials, but advocates are calling for a full return of the F and C trains. https://t.co/nLg1xGM7ef— amNewYork (@amNewYork) February 11, 2021
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
And Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations.
#NYCFerry is moving to completely contactless boarding starting tomorrow, February 1, 2021. Please have your ticket ready to show to the deckhand with the QR code facing up upon boarding. Learn more: https://t.co/euj4MeVEDM pic.twitter.com/nNJyjZ2onI— NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) January 31, 2021
Electric bikes at Roosevelt Island Tram @CitiBikeNYC station https://t.co/sP5XYgbxSH https://t.co/2qWcszGgTH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 28, 2021
