Friday, February 12, 2021

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F & E Subway Service, Celebrity Face Mask Shout Outs, F Train Cuts, Tram Social Distancing, Ferry & Electric Citibikes Too

According to the MTA, there is both F and E Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend.

  Remember to wear your face covering mask.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases. 

We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. 

And Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:53:00 PM

Labels: , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )