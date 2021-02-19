Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - E Train Replaces F To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing, Ferry Service And Electric Citibikes Too
According to the MTA, the E train replaces the F train for Roosevelt Island subway service to and from Manhattan this weekend and upcoming weekends thru March 22:
TUNNEL REHABILITATION Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM* until Mar 22
F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St-Essex St
F trains run via the E between Roosevelt Av and Canal St and via the A to/from Jay St-MetroTech...
⚠️— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) February 15, 2021
Beginning on Monday, Feb 22, the overnight subway closure will be shortened to 2 a.m. - 4 a.m. nightly. This allows us to enhance service for customers as the city cautiously reopens while still maintaining our concerted effort to deep clean and disinfect the system.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. Citbike docking stations.
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Electric bikes at Roosevelt Island Tram @CitiBikeNYC station https://t.co/sP5XYgbxSH https://t.co/2qWcszGgTH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 28, 2021
