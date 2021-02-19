Friday, February 19, 2021

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - E Train Replaces F To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing, Ferry Service And Electric Citibikes Too

According to the MTA, the E train replaces the F train for Roosevelt Island subway service to and from Manhattan this weekend and upcoming weekends thru March 22:

TUNNEL REHABILITATION Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM* until Mar 22 

F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St-Essex St 

F trains run via the E between Roosevelt Av and Canal St and via the A to/from Jay St-MetroTech...

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:

While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases. 

We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
And Roosevelt Island Citbike docking stations

