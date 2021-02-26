Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - E Train Replaces F To And From Manhattan, Tram Social Distancing, Ferry Service And Electric Citibikes Too
According to the MTA, the E train replaces the F train for Roosevelt Island subway service to and from Manhattan this weekend and upcoming weekends thru March 29:
TUNNEL REHABILITATION Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 5 AM* until Mar 29. F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St-Essex St
Our Rutgers Tunnel work continues! Here's a snapshot of some work we've done so far:— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) February 19, 2021
Replaced 9,270 linear feet (LF) of rails
Installed 9,300 LF of temporary tunnel lighting
Began replacing track ties, plates, and third rail equipment
Learn more: https://t.co/52y8ADvf25 pic.twitter.com/r0xmIxWHZ4
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we also continue to incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. Tram capacity will increase on Sunday, November 1st, from 20 to 35 passengers per cabin, and we will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases.We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority. We appreciate your cooperation.
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.Citbike docking stations.
Electric bikes at Roosevelt Island Tram @CitiBikeNYC station https://t.co/sP5XYgbxSH https://t.co/2qWcszGgTH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 28, 2021
