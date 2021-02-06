Saturday, February 6, 2021

Roosevelt Island Was A Winter Wonderland Today For Sledding On The Slopes Of Cornell Tech Campus Followed By Hot Drink From Cornell Cafe On Outdoor Patio - More Snow Coming On Sunday

 

Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney agrees: And then some hot drinks from the Cornell Tech Cafe on the outdoor patio.

