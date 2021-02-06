Roosevelt Island Was A Winter Wonderland Today For Sledding On The Slopes Of Cornell Tech Campus Followed By Hot Drink From Cornell Cafe On Outdoor Patio - More Snow Coming On Sunday
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney agrees:
And then some hot drinks from the Cornell Tech Cafe on the outdoor patio.
You don’t have to leave NY-12 to find some great sledding spots ! https://t.co/JzR3JtvYRB— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) February 6, 2021
Here is the latest update on the winter storm that will impact our area tomorrow! #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/BQxfWGZ5Cu— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2021
