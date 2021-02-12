Friday, February 12, 2021

Sponsored Post - Check Out Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket February 12-18 Products, Valentine's Day Specials, & Sales Items, - Online Shopping, Delivery Options, Digital Coupons, Social Media Too

The Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket invites you to check out their February 12 - February 18 Weekly Flyer   

for Product Offerings, Specials and Sales Items 

Click here to visit the Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket web site for online shopping, delivery options, digital coupons, weekly flyer and more

Follow Roosevelt Island Foodtown Supermarket on Facebook.   

 

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:26:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )