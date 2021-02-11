Thursday, February 11, 2021

Sponsored Post - Indoor Dining Returns To Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe Friday, February 12, Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Sandwiches, Salads, Beverages & Wine Too - DoorDash & Uber Eats Pick Up And Delivery Service Available Now

Indoor dining returns to the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe tomorrow, Friday, February 12.

The Cornell Tech Cafe is open for the Roosevelt Island community and beyond, serving breakfast, lunch, sandwiches, salads, snacks and beverages.

Pick-up and delivery is now available at the Cornell Tech Cafe through Doordash and UberEats

Check out the Cornell Tech Cafe Weekly Menu. This month's signature sandwich is Chicken Mole Torta

Try the Flatbread Specials
and hot drinks.

You can also have your food and drink at the Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio.

 There's also a great wine selection.

Follow Cornell Tech Cafe at their website and Instagram Page

