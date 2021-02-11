Sponsored Post - Indoor Dining Returns To Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe Friday, February 12, Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Sandwiches, Salads, Beverages & Wine Too - DoorDash & Uber Eats Pick Up And Delivery Service Available Now
Indoor dining returns to the Roosevelt Island
Cornell Tech Cafe
tomorrow, Friday, February 12.
Pick-up and delivery is now available at the
Cornell Tech Cafe
through
Doordash
and
UberEats
and hot drinks.
You can also have your food and drink at the Cornell Tech Cafe outdoor patio.
