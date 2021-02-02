Update From Friends Of Coler - Valentine's Day Walk n Wave To Our Roosevelt Island Neighbors At Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility, NY Attorney General's Covid Nursing Home Report, Feb 4 Open Doors Spotlight Conversation On Coler Conditions & Watch Trailer From Powerful New Coler Documentary Fire Through Dry Grass
The Friends Of Coler are a group of Roosevelt Island residents organizing to help the patients and staff of NYC Health & Hospitals Corp (HHC) Coler Facility during the Coronavirus pandemc.Friends Of Coler:
Please join us on Sunday, February 14th at 2:30 p.m. for our first "Walk n Wave" event outside Coler. We will spread some Valentine's cheer with our friends by wearing red and showing up in numbers to celebrate and drop off treats. We hope to give our friends the message that, as a community, we are here for them and thinking about them ongoing during this extended time without visits from their families or other volunteers.
Secondly, you may have read about the NY Attorney General's just-released report about undercounting coronavirus-related deaths of NY State Nursing Home Residents as well as other incidents of poor management and standards of infection control during Covid. Nurses and residents of Coler are some of the people who contributed to this important investigation.
We wish to invite you to OPEN DOORS’ new series: The Spotlight Live, . The inaugural conversation will focus on what, if anything, has changed at Coler since Molly Schwartz’ April 28 story “Nothing But Death: Inside the Nursing Home Where NYC’s Most Vulnerable Struggle to Survive COVID-19,” and address the devastating impact of the almost year-long lockdown on Coler residents.
Molly Schwartz will interview Nursing Home Lives Matter founder, Vincent Pierce, and Fire Through Dry Grass Co-Director Andres “Jay” Molina.
This event will go live on the OpenDoors Facebook page at 7pm on Thursday, February 4th, 2020. Please join them for an illuminating and important discussion as well as to show support to our friends inside Coler.
Best wishes,
Julia and Nicole - Friends of Coler
Watch the latest trailer from the
Fire Through Dry Grass
documentary by Mr Molina and Alexis Neophytides showing the devastation
inflicted upon our Roosevelt Island Coler residents by the Coronavirus
Pandemic.
Fire Through Dry Grass – Trailer from The Big Chair on Vimeo.
Friends Of Coler helped organize the December 19 Roosevelt Island
Nursing Home Lives Matter Protest Rally
outside the nursing facility.
If you would like to join
Friends of Coler, send them an email.
0 comments :
Post a Comment