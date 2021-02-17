Update On Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens Covid 19 Vaccinations And10044 Zip Code Covid Vaccinations,Testing And Death Data
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade/Walgreens Pharmacy began Covid-19 vaccinations last Friday and Saturday.
The Pharmacy is allocated 100 Covid-19 vaccines weekly, the same amount as the other NYC Duane Reade/Walgreens stores. Last Friday, 60 vaccinations were done at the Pharmacy and 43 on Saturday for a total of 103. Three extra doses were able to be pulled from the vaccine vial allocation.
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney visited the Pharmacy last Saturday and received a Covid 19 vaccination briefing from Duane Reade/Walgreens representatives.
Thank you to the stellar team of pharmacists at @DuaneReade on Main Street for taking care of Roosevelt Islanders throughout the #COVID19 crisis.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) February 13, 2021
Today is the last day to get your vaccines this weekend. Starting on Wednesday, you can sign up to get your shot next weekend. pic.twitter.com/7kRBIlJvjr
Congresswoman Maloney said:
...our goal is to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible...
The Pharmacy is scheduled to receive 100 Covid vaccine doses each week and plans to do the vaccinations on Friday and Saturday for those 65 years of age and older. At this time vaccination appointments are not available for those with NY State eligible pre-existing or comorbidity conditions.
Click here
to make your online Covid 19 vaccine appointment reservation and for more
info from Walgreens.
According to a Duane Reade/Walgreens spokesperson yesterday:
... The scheduling system is planned to be up Wednesday to start booking online similar to last week. We plan to do about 60 shots Friday and 40 Saturday. Please keep in mind this is a very fluid situation and the scheduling system could open up today or as late as Thursday. I would encourage folks to check frequently....
But added today:
... Looks like there will be delays due to weather. We are encouraging people to keep checking out website. We will open up scheduling once we know when the vaccine will be delivered....
Roosevelt Island resident Margie Smith noted problems some without internet access may have making vaccination appointments at the Pharmacy. According to Ms Smith:
Walgreens is doing a major disservice to people who for one reason or another cannot register online.
I personally walked down there to register last Monday to ask when registration would be available. I was told that it would be available the next day, but if I wanted them to, they'd be happy to register me right then at the pharmacy.
I gave the person all my information and she said I should expect a call with an exact date and time for an appointment. She even asked if I'd be available that coming Saturday.
When the registration opened up online the next day, I didn't even try to register because I was led to believe I was already registered. No call came. I later found out that the on-site registration only put people on a list they used if there was a cancellation.
The woman I spoke with told me that the list they have is about 4 pages long. So, all these people are under the impression that they're registered and will be getting a call as soon as an appointment becomes available.
Anyone registering online gets ahead of them. Now that I know what's happening, I've been getting online and trying to get an appointment, but what about people who have no computers or for one reason or another can't do it online?
How fair is that to them?
Upon learning of Ms Smith's comment, the Walgreens spokeperson said:
Thanks for the customer feedback, I will share with the local team.
The NYC Health Department is now tracking Covid Vaccination data by zip code.
Our #COVID19 vaccine tracker now includes data on NYC adults vaccinated by ZIP code! In 11421, 5% of adults have been partially vaccinated and 3% have been fully vaccinated. Visit our website to see how many adults are vaccinated in your neighborhood: https://t.co/eqffZrJoyz pic.twitter.com/r3XxE0CaHw— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) February 17, 2021
Here is the data for Roosevelt Island zip code 10044. 1,329 adults have been fully vaccinated and 547 partially vaccinated out of a total adult population of 9,832.
Also, according to the NY State Health Department
- COVID confirmed deaths at Coler: 13
- COVID confirmed deaths outside of Coler: 17
- COVID presumed death at Coler: 1
- TOTAL: 31
UPDATE 9:35 PM:
My husband was on the waiting list at Duane Reade on Roosevelt Island for last weekend’s COVID vaccine. He was advised to expect a call Tues or Wed. They were true to their word. A call came in on Wednesday telling him his appointment was for Saturday.— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) February 18, 2021
