Watch Roosevelt Island Youngster's Video Review Of Sledding At Cornell Tech Slopes - It's Awesome For Sledding And You'll Have A Great Time
You don’t have to leave NY-12 to find some great sledding spots ! https://t.co/JzR3JtvYRB— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) February 6, 2021
The slopes at Roosevelt Island's Cornell Tech campus have become the go to place of many residents for fun in the snow.
A Roosevelt Island youngster demonstrates and gives a thorough review of the sledding on three separate Cornell Tech campus slopes.
Watch and you'll be prepared for sledding at the next snowstorm.
After sledding, enoy a hot drink
at the Cornell Tech Cafe
0 comments :
Post a Comment