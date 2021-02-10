Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Watch Roosevelt Island Youngster's Video Review Of Sledding At Cornell Tech Slopes - It's Awesome For Sledding And You'll Have A Great Time

The slopes at Roosevelt Island's Cornell Tech campus have become the go to place of many residents for fun in the snow. 

A Roosevelt Island youngster demonstrates and gives a thorough review of the sledding on three separate Cornell Tech campus slopes.

Watch and you'll be prepared for sledding at the next snowstorm.


After sledding, enoy a hot drink
at the Cornell Tech Cafe
Outdoor Patio.

