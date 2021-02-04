Why Is Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Closed Days After Snowstorm? Will Reopen February 8 After Standard Cleaning And Maintenance Says RIOC
Following the closure of Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) facilities earlier this week due to the snowstorm, RIOC announced Tuesday
February 2:
Please be advised that the below RIOC facilities will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3rd:The Sportspark pool has been closed since January 18 due to a staff member's Covid exposure but was scheduled to re-open February 1 before RIOC postponed the re-opening following the snowstorm.
The following facilities will remain closed:
- All RIOC administrative offices
- The Cultural Center
- Good Shepherd Community Center
- Sportspark
- The Roosevelt Island Youth Center
- Sportspark Pool
I asked RIOC yesterday
Why has the Sportspark Pool not re-opened? Is it closure related to the Snowstorm, another Covid incident or some other reason? When does RIOC anticipate the pool re-opening?Newly hired RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
Thank you for your inquiry. I’m moving Mr. Haynes and Aida to bcc to spare their inboxes going forward. As mentioned, we encourage you to send inquiries directly to me as I am the point of contact. All pertinent updates will be disseminated via our official channels which we’ve outlined for you in previous correspondence.
Later in the day RIOC sent out an advisory reporting:
Please be advised that Sportspark Pool will reopen on Monday, February 8th for normal operating hours:I followed up today asking RIOC:
- Monday - Wednesday, 7:30 AM - 3 PM
- Saturday - Sunday, 10:30 AM - 6 PM
- Closed: Thursday and Friday
Thank you.
The RIOC advisory about Sportspark pool remaining closed until Monday does not say why it is still closed after other RIOC facilities opened after the snowstorm. Is there a staffing, mechanical, health or some other reason Sportspark pool is not open until Monday?Ms Smith replied:
Thank you for the follow-up. Sportspark Pool is undergoing standard cleaning and maintenance. It will re-open on Monday, February 8th, weather permitting.
0 comments :
Post a Comment