Thursday, February 4, 2021

Why Is Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Closed Days After Snowstorm? Will Reopen February 8 After Standard Cleaning And Maintenance Says RIOC

Following the closure of Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) facilities earlier this week due to the snowstorm, RIOC announced Tuesday February 2:

Please be advised that the below RIOC facilities will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3rd:
  • All RIOC administrative offices
  • The Cultural Center
  • Good Shepherd Community Center
  • Sportspark
The following facilities will remain closed:
  • The Roosevelt Island Youth Center
  • Sportspark Pool

The Sportspark pool has been closed since January 18 due to a staff member's Covid exposure but was scheduled to re-open February 1 before RIOC postponed the re-opening following the snowstorm.

I asked RIOC yesterday

Why has the Sportspark Pool not re-opened? Is it closure related to the Snowstorm, another Covid incident or some other reason? When does RIOC anticipate the pool re-opening?
Newly hired RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
Thank you for your inquiry. I’m moving Mr. Haynes and Aida to bcc to spare their inboxes going forward. As mentioned, we encourage you to send inquiries directly to me as I am the point of contact. All pertinent updates will be disseminated via our official channels which we’ve outlined for you in previous correspondence.

Later in the day RIOC sent out an advisory reporting:

Please be advised that Sportspark Pool will reopen on Monday, February 8th for normal operating hours:

  • Monday - Wednesday, 7:30 AM - 3 PM
  • Saturday - Sunday, 10:30 AM - 6 PM
  • Closed: Thursday and Friday

Thank you.

I followed up today asking RIOC:
The RIOC advisory about Sportspark pool remaining closed until Monday does not say why it is still closed after other RIOC facilities opened after the snowstorm. Is there a staffing, mechanical, health or some other reason Sportspark pool is not open until Monday?
Ms Smith replied:
Thank you for the follow-up. Sportspark Pool is undergoing standard cleaning and maintenance. It will re-open on Monday, February 8th, weather permitting.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:34:00 PM

